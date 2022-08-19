CJ 'Lana' Perry Teases 'The Surreal Life' Reboot Details

CJ Perry, who went by Lana in WWE is about to be seen in a new show. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Perry and host Renee Paquette talked about her being on a reboot of The Surreal Life and revealed that the show is set to premiere at the end of the year. Perry also said that the season was filmed a year ago.

"It just came," Perry said when asked how she was cast on the show. "My manager reached out to me. I was still with WWE. He reached out, and he was like, The Surreal Life wants you. And I'm like, 'What?' I thought I was getting ribbed. Because I'm like, I'm, out of all the celebrities, even from WWE, why me? And they're like, 'No, he, they want you.' And he also manages Eva [Marie]. And so, I was like, 'Whoa. They wouldn't want her.' And he was like, 'Specifically, they're asking for you.'"

The Surreal Life originally aired on VH1 from 2003 to 2006 and was a reality television series that recorded a group of celebrities living in a home for two weeks. Some of the celebrities featured in the original version were MC Hammer, Corey Feldman, Vince Neil, Vanilla Ice, Dave Coulier and Florence Henderson. For the 2022 version, Perry will be joined by Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, and Manny Mua.

Perry revealed that Braxton was her roommate while filming. "She's made for reality TV," Perry said of Braxton. "She's hilarious. She's good reality TV." Perry was also asked how The Surreal Life is different from Total Divas, another reality show Perry has appeared in during her time in WWE.

"So I think because of Total Divas, and we understand that things get beaded out," she said. "And I think at this point, it's no real secret about that stuff. With The Kardashians, and Selling Sunsets, everyone knows there's heels, there's baby faces. And however, they definitely tried to not do that. And so, that's what we were dealing with in Surreal Life. They were trying to pretend it's all reality." The reboot of The Surreal Life doesn't have a release date as of this writing.