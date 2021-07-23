'The Surreal Life' Returning to VH1 for 7th Season: Meet the Cast

✖

VH1 is joining in the reality television reboot craze by reviving The Surreal Life, which has been dormant since 2006. The seventh season will follow the same format as the original show, with a group of celebrities living together in a Los Angeles mansion. It's not clear if producers will use the same mansion previously owned by the late Glen Campbell for the new show.

The celebrities chosen for the new season are former adult film star Stormy Daniels; NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman; rapper August Alsina; singer and Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton; Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz; actress Kim Coles; former WWE wrestler CJ Perry; and YouTuber Mannua MUA. Just as celebrities did in the original series, they will all have to complete challenges throughout the season. The celebrities are "coming together for a wild, over-the-top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways," the announcement reads.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group said in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The original run of The Surreal Life began on The WB but moved to VH1 after its first two seasons. Six seasons aired between 2003 and 2006. It was created by Cris Abrego, Mark Cronin, and Rick Telles. 51 Minds Entertainment, which produced the original show, will also be involved in the revival.

Muniz, 35, is taking part in the new show just a few months after he and his wife Paige Price welcomed their first child in March. Mauz Mosley Muniz was born on March 22, a little over a year after Muniz and Price married. Muniz has made several appearances on reality shows lately, including Dancing With the Stars and Total Bellas. He also co-hosted the short-lived Dancing with the Stars: Juniors spinoff.

The Surreal Life revival comes as ViacomCBS has revived other reality shows from across its library, including The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master, and Dating Naked. Last week, Deadline revealed that ViacomCBS' MTV will revive Cribs, which launched in 2000 and gave fans tours of celebrity homes. The new Cribs will debut on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The new Cribs episodes will give audiences tours of homes owned by Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, Tinashe, and Rick Ross.

