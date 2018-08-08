Denise Richards Confirms She’s Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

It’s official! Denise Richards is the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday.

The 47-year-old iconic actress told the publication of the Bravo reality show’s upcoming ninth season, “I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show.”

Richards will be joining Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley, all of whom are reportedly on board for the new season.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” Richards to the publication in reference to Kemsley’s husband’s ties to the pop icon.

Rumors that the Wild Things actress would be joining the reality series have long been circulating, but this is the first time she has confirmed her involvement.

In June, PEOPLE talked to an insider who revealed the star was in talks with Bravo, but that nothing had been put in stone.

“Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time,” the source told the publication at the time. “She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna.”

“The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict,” they continued. “She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

Fans of the actress will remember her short-lived reality series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which ended in 2009.

Surely her time on the Bravo series will focus on her relationships with the other women, but it will also likely showcase her home life. Denise has three daughters, Sam, 14, Lola, 13 and Eloise, 7. She shares Sam and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere later this year.

Photo credit: Getty Images