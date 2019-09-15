Demi Lovato Spotted on Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson

Things appear to be heating up between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson of The Bachelorette. The two went back and forth on Instagram recently, and now it’s being reported that the pair even went on a date. An insider shared with E! News that they did, in fact, meet up for a night out.

“They did go on a date and it’s been going well,” the source explained to the outlet. “They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

This comes at the same time people on social media have caught on to the two’s potential romance. Johnson has recently been engaging on posts, including her most recent photo. The former Disney Channel star uploaded an unedited bathroom selfie that drew the attention and ‘like’ of Johnson.

“No photoshop [please] and thank [you]. Also big thanks to [Izabela Guedes] and [MARE-MARE] for my new fav bikini… y’all know my thing for leopard print bikinis and now of course lime green,” the caption read.

In her previous post the week before, Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again… Love yaself.” That drew a kissy face emoji response from Lovato.

Johnson, who currently is on Bachelor in Paradise, was a favorite of Lovato’s during his run on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. At the time, Lovato shouted him out on social media.

“I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO,” she wrote as a response to one of his tweets.

To that, Johnson told E! News that, “It made me feel sexy. It made me feel good. It’s pretty awesome. It’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna deny it.”

Johnson saw his name floating around as the potential next star of The Bachelor along with Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. The latter, though, has been quite busy himself in the celebrity dating scene as he has been spotted with Gigi Hadid and things may be getting serious.

The announcement by ABC for the next leading man is likely to come during the finale of The Bachelor in Paradise. It appears that Peter may be the favorite to take on the role after he was spotted recently with a camera crew.