Demi Burnett Reveals She’s a ‘Queer Queen’ After Same-Sex ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scene

Demi Burnett is living her truth out loud after The Bachelor alum was revealed to be one half of Bachelor in Paradise‘s first same-sex pairing in a brand new trailer released for the summer show after The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Monday night. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite, who first competed on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC show, took to Twitter after she was shown making out with a mystery woman in the new trailer, writing, “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen #BachelorInParadise.”

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

Burnett coming out as queer publicly had Bachelor Nation in full celebration mode, as fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Kristina Schulman responded, “YOURE A FKN QUEEN ALL AROUND.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who also made her appearance on Underwood’s season ahead of her BiP role, echoed a similar sentiment, with Burnett revealing that the two have more than made up since their first season together.

You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much ❤️ — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) July 23, 2019

I FUCKING LOVE YOU CAELYNN MILLER KEYES!!!! 💕 so glad we had paradise. You’re one of my favorite friends 🥰 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

Even Elyse Delbohm, who feuded with Burnett over the younger competitor calling her a “cougar” during Underwood’s season, was in full support of her coming out.

“Spoiler alert… we love you, no matter who you love. Because love… is LOVE!!!” she wrote in response. “Proud of you and proud of your truth and the courage to share that with the world!! And this Cougar will come at anyone who doesn’t show you graciousness for your bravery!!”

It was clear Burnett was feeling the love from her former foe, calling her a “fkn angel” and her “cougar queen.”

I AM CURRENTLY STIFLING MY TEARS ON AN AIRPLANE OMG you are a fkn angel I love you so much thank you my cougar queen 😭💕 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

While Bachelor Nation now knows more about Burnett’s sexuality, what fans still have to tune in to learn is the identity of the mystery woman Burnett is seen straddling and smooching in the trailer.

“I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her,” Burnett says, “and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET to ABC.

Photo credit: ABC