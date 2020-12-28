'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Tweeted About 'Trauma' Weeks Ahead of His Sudden Death

✖

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has reportedly died at the age of 33, and the reality TV star tweeted about "trauma" just weeks ahead of his sudden death. On Dec. 9, McGlashan tweeted, "Trauma be making me fall asleep randomly. It also wakes me up randomly. Navigate carefully."

On Monday, TMZ reported that McGlashan's family confirmed his death. The outlet reported that the famous crabber's family revealed he died in Nashville. "My brother nick passed away," McGlashan's sister wrote in a tweet. "This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight." At this time, McGlashan's cause of death has not been reported, with TMZ noting at the time of their report that it was still undetermined.

"Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions," Discovery said of #DeadliestCatch star Nick McGlashan https://t.co/v2O5aUrr6D pic.twitter.com/o0L2okkKaC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2020

In 2017, McGlashan opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, revealing in a Chosen Magazine essay that he'd gone to rehab in 2016, in the pursuit of getting help with his addiction issues. "On November 11th at 11:11 pm I walked through the doors of a treatment facility; scariest thing I've ever done, (but) also the best thing I've ever done," he courageously shared. "I was broken, hopeless, without love, strength, or honesty, all of which my disease had hidden from me."

The reality star, who appeared on Deadliest Catch from 2013 until 2020, also spoke candidly about how bad his addiction had gotten before he sought treatment. "I was three overdoses into my addiction and a heavy alcoholic," he wrote. "My addict self was killing me and I was struggling to die."

McGlashan then went on to reveal, "When I ceased to be an active addict I was drinking half a gallon of vodka, shooting two grams of heroin, and one gram of meth every day. My mind, body, and spirit were so diseased, I welcomed my own death, I was ready to die. A lot of addicts justify their drug of choice."

Concluding his essay, McGlashan wrote, "Living my program isn't only about not using anymore, it's about being happy, feeling love, loving, being at peace with myself, and being a better man than I was yesterday. Not using has become a by-product of my new life that I'm building on that solid rock bottom I was at less than six months ago. When I look at my life and feel at peace with the changes I've made, that's recovery."