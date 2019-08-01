‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans Shocked Over Show Not Airing During Shark Week

Some Deadliest Catch fans got a sharky surprise Tuesday when they realized that the award-winning show was taking a brief hiatus during Shark Week 2019. Even with fan-favorite Captains like Keith Colburn of the Wizard and Wild Bill Wichrowski of the Summer Bay promoting the programming event on their social media, some fans managed to miss the switch-up in scheduling, taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

The best week of the year starts 📆 Sunday, July 28, at ⏰ 8 pm. Watch all week long on 📺 @Discovery and #DiscoveryGo @SharkWeek #SharkWeek 🦈 I’ll be sharing my adventures diving with sharks during the week! Let’s just say it was a 🦇💩😜 but AMAZING experience! #stayintheboat pic.twitter.com/ILcBlUm9wG — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) July 27, 2019

“Sorry Captain Keith, I HATE SHARKS!!!” one fumed. “Can’t wait until you all are back on!!”

“I was more scared there was no Deadliest Catch last night! uh,” another added.

There appeared to be more people excited for the annual celebration of these aquatic predators, however, with fans sounding off about how thrilled they were for the “most wonderful time of the year.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.. — Angela Rynan Durrell (@Rowaenthe) July 26, 2019

Indeed it is!! I can’t wait!!! — Marla (@SharkGoddess) July 26, 2019

Can’t wait 🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈 — cathy k (@CathyCeekay) July 26, 2019

Fortunately enough for die-hard Deadliest Catch fans, there’s more than enough opportunity to rewatch their favorite episodes, including on the streaming platforms Hulu and Amazon, as well as Discovery GO.

It’s this passion for the series, which documents the lives of the men and women who risk their lives crabbing on the Bering Sea, that has propelled it through 15 seasons, as well as three Emmy nominations this year.

The docuseries is up for Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Shark Week continues through Aug. 4 on Discovery.

