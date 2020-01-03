‘Deadliest Catch’ Alum Dean Gribble Jr. Rescued After Alaskan Fishing Boat Capsizes, 5 Crew Members Feared Dead

It’s been reported that former Deadliest Catch star Dean Gribble Jr. survived and was rescued from a tragic boat capsizing incident in Alaska, that may have claimed the lives of five others. According to the Associated Press, a crabbing vessel known as the Scandies Rose overturned due to unsafe weather conditions, while it was hauling many loads of crabbing pots for the winter season. In addition to Gribble, one other individual was confirmed to have survived the accident.

PEOPLE reports that warnings of strong winds and heavy freezing spray were said to have been issued, but the Scandies Rose continued its departure from Dutch Harbor and sailed south.

The last time the 130-foot boat was last seen about 170 miles southwest of Kodiak Island. It sank around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard began search and rescue efforts after receiving a distress call that was sent out from the ship, finally arriving on the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It was at this time that they began to search for survivors.

In addition to boats, the first responders also used helicopters and planes to search for survivors , As they scanned the area, rescuers suddenly took notice of a very faint light that turned out to be illuminating from a life raft. This is where they located the two survivors, which included Gribble.

Deadliest Catch kicked off its 15th season in April 2019, though Gribble is not currently part of the show’s cast.

At this time, the series’ network, Discovery, has not issued a comment on the capsizing incident.