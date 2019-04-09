‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Keith Colburn Has Not Reconciled With Brother Monte After Dramatic Firing

F/V Wizard Captain Keith Colburn may have hired brother Monte back on after firing him last season of Deadliest Catch, but that doesn’t mean things are back to good between the two.

Ahead of Season 15 of the Discovery Channel docuseries (premiering Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET), PopCulture.com’s Anna Rumer visited Dutch Harbor, Alaska, trying her hand at greenhorning on a Deadliest Catch crab boat and asking Captain Keith about Monte’s grand return to his crew.

“I’d say I cringed a little bit when I fired my brother at the end of the season,” he admitted of watching back the argument over Monte’s treatment of a deckhand that quickly spiraled out of control.

It wasn’t the Wizard captain’s best moment on the show, he confessed, and one that had him crucified on the internet and fan forums.

“I took a major hit on the internet and social media because apparently I’m evil,” he joked, before getting serious and admitting, “Yeah, we’re hanging in there, but to be honest, he and I have not reconciled yet.”

Despite sharing on Facebook in September that “of course Monte is back on the boat,” reassuring fans that the blow-out “was not our first fight, wasn’t our worst fight, and won’t be our last,” Captain Keith admitted he was nervous to see how the brotherly dynamic would play out on the Bering Sea in the upcoming season.

“This season coming up, I could really use him,” he told PopCulture. “But right now, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen.”

The two have gone at one another in the past, and Keith admitted Monte is his “right-hand man,” but with such a difficult season looming behind them, things were looking a little rocky when it came to reconciling for good.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said, half-joking. “Problem is we’re both stubborn, and neither of us have ever been wrong, so I mean, how do you reconcile when nobody’s ever wrong?”

The Colburn brothers will have more than family drama to keep them guessing during Season 15 of Deadliest Catch.

With new “no-nonsense” Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson and the 148-foot-long Southern Wind making their way into Dutch Harbor for the season, rumor is the newcomer knows the location of more than a quarter-billion dollars worth of king crabs.

For Colburn, the only captain in the fleet with a bigger boat with the Southern Wind, it’s not an invitation to make friends, but to find the crab pile for the Wizard before the Southern Wind. Will this new quest bring the Colburn brothers together against a common competitor?

Deadliest Catch Season 15 premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

