'Deadliest Catch' Captain Keith Colburn Gives Deckhand Jacob Hutchins a Wake-Up Call After 'Strike Two' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn is giving Jacob Hutchins just one more chance to prove he's fit to crew the F/V Wizard after the deckhand was kicked off the deck for mouthing off to his captain. This isn't the first time Hutchins has gotten in trouble for insubordination, so in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the Discovery series, Colburn and the rest of the crew sit him down for one heck of a wake-up call.

"I don't know what it is about me that rubs you the wrong way, but you gotta just get over that, man," Colburn tells Hutchins frankly. Turning to his deckhand Robby, the captain explains, "I mean, this guy right here, Robby? Robby's one of the only deckhands I've ever had that got fired on this boat that has come back and worked on it, okay? But what did I can you for, Robby?"

"Saying some s-," Robby answers. "I disrespected the captain, which you don't do." He explains to Hutchins, "Whatever the captain says, we just f-king do it. If he wants you to go grab 800 shots from the bow, guess what we're gonna do? Grab 800 shots. Yeah, we're all gonna b-h about it, but we're still gonna do it, and not say s- about it."

Colburn adds, "I'm saying we're in the middle of the trip, and we need you, okay?" It seems like the message has gotten through to Hutchins, who answers, "I'm not trying to piss you off. I'm sorry for disrespecting you, Monte. And I'm sorry for disrespecting you too, Keith. I'll listen to what you guys have to say. Can I help these guys out, please?" That's exactly what Colburn wanted to hear, as he advises Hutchins to go out there and "bust ass" to prove his mettle.

"This money helps so many people," Hutchins explains to the camera after the sit-down with the rest of the ship. "I got nieces and nephews, and it's been a hard time. I'm gonna work my ass off." As he puts his gear on and hits the deck with the rest of the crew, they're clearly happy to see him, with echoes of, "Hey, thanks for coming back, brother," and, "Let's do this" being heard. "Hopefully he can do what we just asked him to do," Colburn tells the camera. "And that is try and become a Wizard crewman. Because it's three strikes and you're out. And he just had his second strike." Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.