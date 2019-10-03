David Eason Snaps Photo of 2 Dogs After Returning Home

David Eason really wants fans to know his family is moving on from the dog murder drama. The welder took to his company’s Instagram account Thursday to share a photo of his and Jenelle Evans‘ two new dogs. The photos showed them lying down next to a chicken in what seems like their North Carolina property, and he mused about how much they have grown in the few months since they first adopted them.

“My baby boys Buddy and Junior are growing so fast! They are only 6 months old and nearly 80 lbs! They were so happy for us to come home!!” Eason wrote on the caption, adding the hashtags: “anatolian shepherd, kangal, kangal dog, dog, i love my dog, i love dogs, guardian dog, livestock guardian dog, mans best friend, chicken, rooster, buff or pington rooster and home sweet home.”

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable new pups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@blackrivermetalandwood) on Oct 3, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

“Beautiful, I love how the dogs and the chicken match,” one user commented.

“So fricken adorable!!! They look like happy puppies!” Another user wrote.

“Holy HELL they are gonna be HUGEEEE!!! Never heard of the breed. God bless you, that’s a whole lotta dog you’ve got there! I sure as hell wouldn’t be coming up to your house unannounced w/ them there! Great watch dogs, I’d imagine. Beautiful pups,” a third user praised.

One fan, however, took the opportunity to remind the others about Nugget, Jenelle Evans’ dog who Eason previously admitted to killing after it bit their daughter Ensley. The user simply wrote, “[RIP Nugget]”

Nugget’s death led to series drama for Evans and Eason, including authorities launching a Child Protective Services investigation that lead the couple to lose custody of their kids temporarily. The controversy also resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2.

Eason did not face criminal charges for killing Nugget, with authorities claiming insufficient evidence. They also claimed Evans had stated the situation was all a publicity stunt, though the former reality star said those rumors were not true.

After launching her JE Cosmetics brand, which has suffered from lackluster sales numbers, Evans and Eason admitted once again he had killed Nugget. They have since said they are moving on with their lives and stronger than ever.

“We have custody of all our kids after the whole CPS thing was dropped, so everything’s back to normal. Kids are back in school… Nothing to worry about, we’re extremely happy with the outcome we did get,” Evans told TMZ last month. “And I think people gain a little weight when they’re happy so… we’re fat and happy.”