David Eason Reveals Photos of ‘Sweet Babies’ Amid Jenelle Evans Split

David Eason is really diving in with his pet goats amid a contentious split from wife Jenelle Evans. The former Teen Mom 2 personality showed off his “sweet babies” in a Facebook post Monday, sharing photos of his goats circling around his legs, even climbing up on him in the process. The post definitely drew attention from animal lovers, as Eason admitted over the summer to having shot and killed his family’s pet French bulldog after the pup allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

Police did investigate the shooting, but decided in the end not to charge Eason after being unable to prove that the dog was indeed killed. Regardless of his lack of charges, some of Eason’s followers on Facebook were concerned with his close proximity to the goats.

“I hope you are patient with them,” one wrote. Eason clapped back immediately, writing, “You need to calm down.”

Despite the police and Child Protective Services investigation that followed him shooting and killing the family dog, Eason defended his actions to PEOPLE Now in September, just over a month before Evans would announce she was leaving him and taking the children with her.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason told the outlet at the time. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

“If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again,” he continued, claiming, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Even with all the drama that it caused, Eason admitted he wouldn’t change his behavior.

“I don’t think the dog should have been re-homed, no,” he said. “Regardless of what I did, the dog would have been euthanized. … The law says if you don’t euthanize a dog that bites somebody, within a reasonable amount of time, you are held liable for neglect.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images