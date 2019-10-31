David Eason Retrieves Instagram Account After Nearly a Year, Shares NSFW Message Prior to Jenelle Evans Split

David Eason is back with a vengeance on social media. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared several Instagram posts this week after regaining access to his account for the first time in nearly a year. In his first post back, which he shared Wednesday afternoon, he stood in a garage and yelled, “I got my account back, you sons of b—s! Woo!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Oct 29, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

“HELL YEAAAAAA! GOT MY ACCOUNT BACK YALL HATIN SONOMAB—S!” the 30-year-old dad of three captioned the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The controversial figure also shared a few clips and photos of knives he says he made himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Oct 29, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

One post shared on Wednesday features wife Jenelle Evans smiling and walking with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. “The most perfect sight I’ve ever seen!” Eason captioned the photo.

The happy post makes for a bit of awkward timing, as Evans, 27, revealed Thursday afternoon that she “filed papers” to end her marriage to Eason.

“With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote in a screenshot of text from her phone. “The kids and I have moved away from David.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some times to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Both Evans and Eason have disabled comments on their posts, and Eason does not appear to have yet publicly reacted to Evans’ breakup news. Thursday morning and afternoon, he shared Instagram Story videos working with tools in a garage, even after Evans shared her post detailing their breakup.

The split comes about six months after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after it nipped at their daughter. Immediately following the incident, Evans told Us Weekly she was considering divorce but that nothing was finalized. The two appeared to reunite, but a judge temporarily removed Ensley, Evans’ son Kaiser and Eason’s daughter Maryssa from their care. After a few months, they regained custody of the kids.

It’s unclear which children are now living with Evans, as Maryssa is Eason’s from another relationship. Evans shares Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and is also mom to 9-year-old son Jace, who primarily lives with Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans. Eason is also dad to 5-year-old son Kaden, who he recently lost custody of to his ex-girlfriend.

About a week after the dog-killing incident, MTV announced that it had terminated its relationship with Evans and did not have any plans to “cover her story” in Season 9 of Teen Mom 2. The network had already fired Eason last year following a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant, and his presence made it difficult for Evans to film around him.

In September, Evans said she was “not fired” by MTV and that her contract was technically still open.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” she told the PEOPLE Now. “I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

As for if she would return to the show if asked, Evans answered, “Maybe.”