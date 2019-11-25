‘Teen Mom’ Alum David Eason’s Photo With His New ‘Baby’ Has Fans Weighing In

After former Teen Mom 2 star, David Eason shared a photo and video of his new “baby” on social media Sunday afternoon, fans are sounding off on the MTV alum’s move with many assuming there’s an underlying message behind the recent shares. In the days following his split from Jenelle Evans and a recent restraining order against him, Eason has been laying low and keeping mum on social media. However, after re-opening his Instagram’s proverbial doors to fans after locking his account for a good while, fans are now weighing in on his recent updates, including a snapshot beside his “sweetheart” Mary — a goat.

In the post shared on Sunday, Eason took to Instagram to share a photo and video of himself with his goat, Mary, that raked in a little below 2,000 likes as of this writing.

“This is Ma a a a a aary, shes (sic) a sweetheart,” Eason captioned the media. In the video that follows the photo, the 31-year-old can be seen cuddling with Mary, calling her his “sweet baby.”

A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 24, 2019

While the post garnered plenty of supportive comments from fans of the Teen Mom alum on his official Instagram, many were not entirely sure of his message with a slew of readers and fans sharing their thoughts on PopCulture.com’s own Facebook page.

“Another (sic) words he’s saying ‘kiss my ass,’” wrote one reader.

“God help that poor animal,” wrote one reader, while another chimed in, “Exactly what I’m thinking, he shot and killed the family dog after beating it first.”

“Hope the goat doesn’t nip at him or piss him off,” added a Teen Mom reader, while another echoed the sentiment adding, “I’m sure he’ll end up shooting his sweetheart like their dog…..”

“He shouldn’t have animals after shooting his dog. Poor goat,” wrote one.

Eason can’t be bothered though as he dives further into his custom metal and woodworking company, Black River Metal and Wood. While fans have been wondering what the breakup is really about, many are reportedly thinking it’s all a ploy for Evans to get back her spot on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

Earlier this month, Evans took legal action to keep Eason away from her and her children following months of very public domestic violence and abuse allegations. The newly-single mom and makeup creator reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, just hours after he said he would file a missing person’s report.

Evans reportedly filed the order with court documents obtained by the publication revealing how the reality television personality accused her ex of physical and verbal abuse, logging 11 alleged incidents and claiming that his threats have “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote.

The order of protection is issued on behalf of Evans and her three children, 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley Eason.

