Danielle Fishel’s Husband Speaks out After Heartbreaking Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Danielle Fishel’s husband is showing her some love after this week’s Dancing With the Stars.

The Boy Meets World star was eliminated on Tuesday with partner Pasha Pashkov ahead of next week’s quarterfinals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fishel’s hubby of seven years, Jensen Karp, took to Instagram to share a sweet message about how proud he is alongside a photo of her with an IV. “I COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD OF THIS WOMAN! Elite 8, but number 1 to me (and the boys) always,” he wrote. What a journey, what a force. And to leave on the perfect 40 team score? Love it. And I love YOU @daniellefishel!!!”

Fishel’s elimination was a surprise, like many eliminations for Season 34. This week was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, and she and Pashkov did a Contemporary to Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” It received two 8s and two 9s, giving them a total of 34/40. As part of Team Chicago for the team dance, they had 40 extra points added to their score, bringing them to 74. Despite that score and the viewer votes, it wasn’t enough to keep them on. And it was definitely heartbreaking to see them go home.

The actress made sure fans knew how hard she worked, and even showed off the leg injuries to prove it. Additionally, she also made sure to throw in some Boy Meets World references, especially when it came to Dedication Night. Fishel dedicated the dance to co-star William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeney, and even danced to the Boy Meets World theme song. Many of her co-stars showed support that night, and it can be assumed, even beyond the ballroom, that support will continue.

Danielle Fishel had been keeping fans updated on her DWTS journey with her podcast, Danielle With the Stars, giving listeners inside scoops on her dances, rehearsals, and bringing on guests. While she’s no longer competing, Fishel assured fans on Wednesday’s episode that she will continue the podcast until the season ends, and she will still be bringing on guests. Of course, Fishel will be back in the ballroom for the finale in a few weeks, so fans will be able to look forward to seeing her on-screen again soon and likely dancing with Pasha Pashkov.