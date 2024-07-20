'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Dies of Motor Neurone Disease: Norm Hewitt Was 55

The Dancing With the Stars family is mourning the death of a fan favorite. Norm Hewitt, a rugby player who won New Zealand's first DWTS season, has died. He was 55.

Hewitt, who played on New Zealand's rugby team the All Blacks, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease before his passing, according to a statement his family made to Stuff. Per the NHS, motor neurone disease is a fatal condition that affects a person's brain and nerves, causing weakness and deterioration.

(Photo: AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 03: Norm Hewitt 1998 All Black Squad. - Ross Land / Getty Images)

Hewitt's family stated, "It with great sadness that the death of Norm Hewitt is recorded today. Husband to Arlene, and father to his beloved children Elizabeth and Alexander, the former All Black and NZ Māori, Hurricanes and Wellington rugby captain passed away, in the company of his immediate family, in the early hours of this morning.

"Norm had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Norm's funeral arrangements are private and his family similarly ask for their privacy at this difficult time, so that that they might properly grieve their husband, father, son and brother."

He won DWTS Season 1 with the help of pro dancer Carol-Ann Hickmore. She paid her respects to the late athlete with an Instagram post that read, "RIP my friend, the best time of my life was experienced with you and what a pleasure it was, great memories, Rest easy big guy."