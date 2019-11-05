‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Not Have a ‘Most Memorable Year’ Week in Season 28

Dancing With the Stars is making another big change this season, revealing on Instagram that there will be no “Most Memorable Year” week during Season 28. The show shared the news in a reply to a fan who asked, “Are they not doing most memorable year this season?!”

“We’re not doing one week dedicated to their stories this season, but we’ve been sharing a few each week throughout the season!” the show’s account replied.

Every season, the competition series has included a “Most Memorable Year” week, during which contestants can reflect on a year that changed their lives most. This season, the ABC show has switched up the format and is sharing a few formative years each week, which means almost every week is an emotional one for at least one star.

During Week 6, Lauren Alaina danced to “The Other Side,” the song she had written for her late stepfather, Sam Ramker, who passed away last October after battling cancer. “We found out he had cancer in April and he died in October. It was really fast. Sam was 47. It destroyed me,” she said in her video package.

Likewise, Hannah Brown opened up about her time on The Bachelorette during the Oc. 28 episode and Sean Spicer used his Disney Week dance to dedicate a performance to his late father, who died in 2016 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Fans on Instagram didn’t seem too thrilled about the show’s decision to spread each contestant’s most emotional story throughout the season, sharing their thoughts in additional comments on Instagram. Comments included:

“Most memorable night is always the best one. Why would you change that?”

“That week was a fan favorite, you literally cut out all the good parts this season smh.”

“Really miss Most Memorable Year week this season. Really hope you guys bring it back next season.”

“That’s one of the best weeks. Sad you aren’t doing it.”

“That’s always the best night though! most of the repeated ones get boring and all seem the same but most memorable year is always so special and unique.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

