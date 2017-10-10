Watch the Exact Moment Nick Lachey Tears up After Wife Vanessa’s ‘DWTS’ Performance

After Vanessa Lachey’s emotional performance on Dancing With the Stars, her husband, Nick Lachey, was moved to tears.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition series, Vanessa performed the Rumba with her partner, DWTS pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two danced to the tune of “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams),” which is a song performed by Nick.

Prior to taking the floor, a pre-taped video was shown in which Vanessa and Nick opened up about their third child, Phoenix, who was born prematurely.

After Vanessa’s water broke at 29 weeks, she went into emergency surgery. Her son was born and she recalled telling the doctors at the hospital, “Make him okay.”

Nick then explained in the video the emotions that took over at the time.

“I’ve never felt so helpless,” he said. “There was nothing I could do.”

“There’s beeps and alarms… and tubes… It’s a hard thing. But we leaned on each other. We got through it,” Nick continued.

Phoenix has recovered and is now healthy. According to Vanessa, she considers 2017 to be the year that their family was made complete.

“Thank God, our boy is completely healthy and fine but it’s scary when you’re going through it and I think there’s a strength in sharing that… I was petrified,” she said.

Vanessa and Maks earned a 24 out of 30 for their performance. As for Nick, he found himself in the bottom two scores of the night. However, he managed to keep from getting eliminated.