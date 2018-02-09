‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Resumes After Fatal Pileup in Iowa

Dancing With the Stars has resumed its nationwide Live! Light Up the Night tour after one of its tour buses was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle pile-up in Iowa, E! News reports.

The cast took the stage at Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Illinois on Tuesday, one day after the bus was involved in a 19-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old woman and injured four others.

As a result, the tour’s stop in Ames, Iowa was canceled for that night, People reported.

On Tuesday, the show, which features stars and pros from the ABC series, resumed in Illinois.

“They made an announcement at the beginning that the performance would be a little different, but you could hardly tell,” one attendee said.

In a statement Monday night, a spokesperson for Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night confirmed that the cast and crew were safe after some suffered minor injuries in the crash. “One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the statement read.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled,” the statement continued. “To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight.”

Photo Credit: ABC