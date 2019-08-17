Reality

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Teases New Cast Member, and Fans Think It’s ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown

Dancing With the Stars is set to reveal its cast for Season 28 soon, but fans already think they […]

Dancing With the Stars is set to reveal its cast for Season 28 soon, but fans already think they know one of its members: Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Brown, also known as “Alabama Hannah” and “Hannah B.” from her stint on The Bachelor, has been rumored for the series, and the show’s latest tweet about the cast may have confirmed suspicions. The ABC reality competition has dropped a handful of teasers about the cast on Twitter, and the latest one appears to be about Brown.

The black-and-white image shows a young woman, but her head is left out of the picture. Despite its cryptic nature, fans used their educated guesses and landed on Brown.

Some even tagged the Bachelorette star, but she has remained mum on the subject.

Some took their guesses to the next level providing evidence for their findings.

In particular, some keen-eyed DWTS fans compared the pattern of freckles on the woman in the image to Brown’s freckles. The two appeared to match up perfectly.

Despite Brown being seemingly confirmed, some still had their doubts.

Some of the guesses included Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi and 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt. Someone even thought that it could be a photo of a returning pro, namely Season 13 champion Karina Smirnoff.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 will premiere Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

