‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sharna Burgess Reveals Photos of Behind-the-Scenes Visit After Exit

Sharna Burgess has no bad blood with Dancing With the Stars after not returning as a pro for Season 28. The beloved dancer made a memorable appearance in the audience during the ABC competition series’ season premiere Monday, showing there are no hard feelings after she was not asked to return this year, despite winning the competition last season alongside celebrity Bobby Bones.

The dancer shared a series of photos from the big day, where she posed with most of the contestants and pros of the season.

“I was back in the ballroom last night but in a brand new way!! I gotta say getting to just watch, cheer on and interview my friends at the end of it was kinda freakin awesome. I loved it! And hopefully Extra will have me back to do it all over again,” Burgess wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, revealing her new gig.

“Make sure you tune into [Extra] today to see our coverage of [Dancing With the Stars] S28 premier!!! And congrats everyone on an incredible week 1!” She added.

Fans, as well as some of the dancer’s famous friends, took to the comments section of the post to praise Burgess.

“So sad we missed you! My partner had a red eye to catch. Hope to see you next week. Love you, Sharna,” pro Cheryl Burke wrote, referring to her partner Ray Lewis.

“You were the best! Hosting is your thing babe. Love you,” Peta Murgatroyd also wrote.

One fan praised Burgess for her looks writing: “You’ve ALWAYS been one of the prettiest, with the best legggzzzzzz!! Miss seeing you perform.”

“Missed you so much!! You add that spark DWTS needs! Not the same without you,” another fan commented.

“I loved you dancing but if we can’t see you dance love this that you are still connected!! [two prayer hands emojis] you do this every week,” another one added.

Burgess has been vocal in the past about not being upset about not being asked to return to the series as a dancer this year.

“There is no animosity from me. There’s no shade,” she told Entertainment Tonight before the premiere. “There’s definitely sadness, yes, but that’s normal. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was sad. It would be terrible if I wasn’t sad actually.”

Burgess later said she would definitely return to the show in the future.

“I would love to and I certainly wouldn’t say no to it either. If it lines up for me and I can, I would love to go do a little performance for them or choreograph an opening number. I’m down to do all the things,” she added.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.