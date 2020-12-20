'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Reunites With Host Tom Bergeron After His Exit

✖

Two beloved members of the Dancing With the Stars family, Sharna Burgess, and Tom Bergeron, reunited on a hike Friday. Bergeron missed out on the most recent season of the ABC series since the network chose to move on and replace him with Tyra Banks. Burgess returned to the show for Season 29, dancing with actor Jesse Metcalfe, reaching Week 5.

Burgess shared a pair of photos from the outing, showing the two stars both following coronavirus guidelines. In the first photo, the two stood close together, but both wore facemasks. In the second, Bergeron took off his mask but stood at least six feet away from the pro dancer. "It was the best thing ever seeing you this morning. So glad we made our hike happen, and truly I’VE MISSED YOU!!!!! Chats laughs and calorie burning.... a combination I want more of," Burgess wrote in the caption.

Bergeron also shared a video from the outing. "Look who I found at the top of a mountain!" Burgess said, with Bergeron behind her. The former America's Funniest Home Videos host joked that he was stranded on the mountain and Burgess saved him. "Loved adding a 2nd hike this week. Not just for the fitness. For the Burgess," Bergeron wrote. The videos were filmed at Ray Miller Backbone Trail in Ventura County, California, according to Bergeron's post.

Bergeron hosted Dancing With the Stars for 15 years until ABC and the show's producers decided to go in a different direction for Season 29. Fans frequently voiced their frustrations with Banks during the season and asked for Bergeron to come back. However, Bergeron recently told TV Guide he has no plans to come back.

"When people say, 'I'm not gonna watch until you're back,' I say, 'Well, there's really no 'until' here," Bergeron told the magazine. "This train has left the station." Bergeron said he appreciated the support, but would not hold it against anyone if they still watched the show without him.

Bergeron has been an almost constant presence on television, dating back to his time as the host of the 1998-2004 Hollywood Squares revival. The Emmy winner is looking forward to his first long break in years. "My career path looks like a hostage note cut and pasted from a bunch of different magazines," he said. "I regarded myself as a broadcaster and was very fortunate that wonderful opportunities presented themselves. I’ve been on two network shows for the better part of 15 years each, so life’s been good."