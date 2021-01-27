'Dancing With the Stars': Sharna Burgess' Fans Thought Her New Photo Was Pregnancy Reveal

✖

On Monday, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared a post on Instagram in which she spoke about her experience with Natural Cycles birth control. While Burgess posted a lengthy caption about her experience using various forms of birth control, her post prompted some fans to question whether she was announcing her own pregnancy. Notably, this matter comes shortly after Burgess went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

Burgess' post revolved around an ad for Natural Cycles birth control, as she wrote that she was using the "first & only FDA cleared birth control app." She posted a photo of herself sitting in bed looking at a thermometer, which is necessary to use when it comes to Natural Cycles birth control. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "I haven’t had to be on hormonal birth control for years so when it came time to get back on, My body really struggled. I tried the pill, but i experienced mood swings, weight gain, periods that were nearly knocking me out with fatigue and pain. It seemed after so long without it, my body just didn’t like it. I ended up trying @naturalcycles, the first & only FDA cleared birth control app and it’s been a great decision for me." Even though Burgess' post was focused on her birth control journey, some fans took the post to mean that she was announcing a pregnancy. In fact, the comments section was soon flooded with her followers writing that they initially thought that she was announcing some pretty major news.

"Thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a sec," one fan wrote. Another commented, alongside a slew of excitable emojis, "CHILE I THOUGHT THIS WAS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT MY HEART FULLY STOPPED." Many individuals even commented to ask whether she was planning on having a child with her new beau, with one person writing, "Ooooh are you and mr Brian Austin Green trying to have a baby??!!!" Alas, Burgess' post was simply a way for her to discuss her current birth control situation. As previously mentioned, her post comes shortly after she and Green made their relationship Instagram official.

On Jan. 11, Burgess posted a photo of herself and Green from their tropical getaway. The two showcased a great deal of PDA in the love-filled snap, as they could be seen sharing a smooch. The DWTS pro kept her caption short, simple, and sweet, as she wrote, "Him," along with a kiss emoji.