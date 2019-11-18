‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sharna Burgess Teases New Role as ‘The Bachelorette’ in Australia

Sharna Burgess is preparing to jump from one reality show to another. The longtime Dancing With The Stars professional dancer has shared with E! News that she is in talks to join Australia’s version of The Bachelorette. The 34-year-old said she has had “conversations” about the possibility and added that she is “ready for love.”

“I am getting more and more open to being the Bachelorette,” she explained. “I just got back from Australia and it became a pretty hot topic over there on whether I could be the next Bachelorette in Australia, so that’s an interesting thought for me. I’m excited by it! I would maybe do it here, I don’t know. It’s up in the air, but I’m definitely looking for love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burgess was born in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales in Australia. She lived in her home country until she was 18.

She first appeared on Dancing With The Stars in Season 13. She won alongside partner Bobby Bones last season before announcing she would be joining the Australian version of the hit dance competition.

As for her potential time on The Bachelorette Australia, Burgess explained with E! News what her ideal guy would look like.

“Someone who already has gone through their own journey to themselves and their career and is ready to build something with someone else now,” she shared. “And just love and support each other, honestly. I just wanna share life and memories and moments.”

She admitted that one of her reservations about appearing on a show like The Bachelorette would be winding up with no one. She joked that she would hate to have to tell the producers that they need to re-cast everyone if she couldn’t pick anyone out.

“I’m just so up front and honest about things, which is great, but sometimes my ‘speak before thinking’ thing could get me in trouble and then, yeah,” Burgess said.

As for her former reality show, Dancing With The Stars is set to kick off its 10th week. There are just five couples remaining after the elimination of Sean Spicer last Monday. The season has seen its fair share of controversy after fans of the show began to grow tired of the voting process, which was switched up as a result of Burgess and Bones coming away with the victory despite their continuous low scores. The same trend was happening with Spicer before he eventually had to face the judges vote.