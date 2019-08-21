‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast Announcement on ‘GMA’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With the Stars is just about to reveal what’s sure to be the celebrity-filled cast of Season 28, and fans of the ABC dance competition show couldn’t be more excited. While the season doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, Sept. 16, fans will get all the details on who’s ready to take on the ballroom during the Wednesday taping of Good Morning America.

While it’s not clear when during the ABC morning show’s two-hour run the cast will be announced, Good Morning America kicks off at 7 a.m. ET and will also feature a performance by BJ the Chicago Kid.

Can’t catch the broadcast live on your TV? Watch ABC live online or on your phone by simply signing in with your TV provider.

Fans have been going mad trying to figure out which stars are meant by the show’s cryptic hints, but there are two members of the cast that have been confirmed heading into Wednesday’s big reveal.

Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd announced Tuesday that she would be returning to the ballroom after taking two years off, telling Us Weekly, “I’m overwhelmed with excitement. I’m excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I’m just happy to be back with everybody.”

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown was also confirmed by the publication to be appearing on the show coming off of her failed engagement to her season’s winner, Jed Wyatt. Fans suspected the former Miss Alabama would be appearing on the show after Dancing With the Stars shared a photo of a woman from the neck down as a teaser on their account and people were able to match up birth marks on her hand with that off Brown.

As for the others, the show has teased a Texas “queen” and an athlete with “legendary” skills when it comes to ball-handling. We’ll just have to wait for the big announcement!

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

