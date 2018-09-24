‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Betting Odds Are a Free-for-All

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 betting odds are a complete free-for-all, according to a popular sports betting-odds site.

With numbers somewhat all over the place, Sports Betting Dime indicates that it will be tough to nail down an obvious stand-out, though they do note that R&B singer Tinashe appears to have the best odds at this time.

The only thing working against her, however, is that her professional dance partner is Dancing With the Stars newcomer Brandon Armstrong, who is making his series debut with the 27th season.

Armstrong’s lack of data is the only potentially negative factor as a first-time professional dancer has not claimed the championship title since season four.

The celebrity contestant with the next best odds is radio host Bobby Bones, who is dancing with Sharna Burgess.

Putting In the work today with @sharnaburgess . We have a question . Will you check it and respond???? #dancingwiththestars . pic.twitter.com/BZR1m2m2kS — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 14, 2018

Though Sports Betting Dime goes on to note that Burgess has competed 11 times and has not yet won. She was, however, the runner-up in seasons 21, 23, and 26, so its possible that this could be her year.

The complete list of winning-odds is as follows:

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong: 7/1

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess: 8/1

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke: 9/1DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold: 9/1

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber: 11/1

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev: 12/1

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe: 13/1

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy: 14/1

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten: 15/1

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson: 16/1

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko: 18/1

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson: 19/1

John Schneider and Emma Slater: 24/1

A lot has changed through the years, but my excitement for the start of a new season of #DWTS never has. Only 5 more days until season 27 begins! I can’t wait to start this journey again with all of you #TeamChernando//t.co/ej4B4g4Zhf pic.twitter.com/KEDloCv3KX — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 19, 2018

Notably, actor John Schneider (Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville) is at the bottom, odds-wise, but he does have the advantage of his professional dance partner Emma Slater having won before.

The current Dancing With the Stars pros with the most wins are Valentin Chmerkovskiy (partnered with Nancy McKeon) and Cheryl Burke (partnered with Juan Pablo Di Pace), who have both won two seasons each.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.