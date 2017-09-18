‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Full Cast Revealed

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the cast has finally been made official. ABC has unveiled exactly who will be competing in the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America revealed the full cast to the world, adding ten new faces to the two that were already confirmed. As you recall, former NFL player Terrell Owens and Property Brothers star Drew Scott had already been named.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Without further ado, here’s the new Dancing With the Stars line-up, complete with the professional dancer pairings:

Terrell Owens (Former NFL Wide Receiver) Pro: Cheryl Burke

Drew Scott (Property Brothers) Pro: Emma Slater

Debbie Gibson (Singer) Pro: Alan Bernsten

Nick Lachey (98 Degrees Singer/TV Personality) Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey (TV Personality) Pro: Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz (Malcom in the Middle) Pro: Whitney Carson

Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little Liars) Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank) Pro: Keo Motsepe

Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!, Hamilton) Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Derek Fisher (Former NBA Player/Coach) Pro: Sharna Burgess

Nikki Bella (Total Divas/WWE) Pro: Artern Chigvintsev

Victoria Arlen (Retired Paralympian) Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Lindsey Sterling (Violinist) Pro: Mark Ballas

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @PetaMurgatroyd