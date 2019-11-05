‘Dancing With the Stars’: Sean Spicer Partner Lindsay Arnold Missing After Family Member Death

Dancing With The Stars started this week on a sad note. Lindsay Arnold, Sean Spicer‘s pro dance partner was missing, leaving the former White House Press Secretary to dance with Jenna Johnson. During his pre-dance package, Spicer said Arnold’s mother-in-law died, so she could not take part in the episode.

Arnold also shared a statement on Instagram to break the sad news, alongside a family photo.

“I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away,” Arnold wrote. “Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be.”

She continued, “I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time. I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

During the dance package, Spicer thanked Johnson for stepping in, saying that “If anyone is up to the task, it’s you.”

“Let’s do it for Lindsay,” the two agreed and high-fived before taking the stage.

The couple performed a Jazz dance to the Styx song “Come Sail Away,” complete with Spicer dressed as Popeye. Their performance earned a 20/30 from the judges, a slight improvement from the 18/30 he received last week.

After they finished the dance, host Tom Bergeron sent condolences to Arnold. He also praised Johnson for stepping in at the last moment.

“Couldn’t ask for anyone better,” Spicer said. “My heart goes out to Lindsay and her husband Sam and her family. Thank God Jenna was able to step in. I know it means so much that of all people, it was Jenna, a lifelong friend of hers.”

Johnson was previously paired with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, who was eliminated last week.

Arnold, 25, married Samuel Cusick in 2015. She previously won DWTS Season 25 with Jordan Fisher.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

