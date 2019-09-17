‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Pro Dance Partners in Season 28 Premiere

Dancing With The Stars Season 28 kicked off with the pro partners for each celebrity dancer finally revealed after weeks of waiting. For the first time in the show’s history, the network decided keep the dancing duos a secret until the premiere. No one was eliminated at the end, with the first cut not coming until next week.

The contestants this season are NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; former NBA star Lamar Odom; Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke; The Supremes’ Mary Wilson; county singer Lauren Alaina; Queer Eye star Kamaro Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, The Office star Kate Flannery; model Sailor Brinkley-Cook; comedian Kel Mitchell; Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek; and President Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode began with Alan Bersten being introduced as Hannah’s pro dance partner. The duo danced a cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The first duo to go got a 20/30 from the judges.

Next up was Mitchell, who was paired with Witney Carson. They started their DWTS journey with a tango to the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.” They got a 16/30.

Flannery took the stage next, right after an intro video filled with The Office references. Her dance partner is Pasha Pashkov, one of the two new pro dancers. They danced a cha cha to “She Works Hard for The Money,” earning just a 15/30.

Odom was paired with Peta Murgatroyd. They kicked off their season with a foxtrot to “Feeling Good.” Thanks to the height difference and the difficulty of the foxtrot, they only earned a 11/30.

Alaina was next, with Gleb Savchenko as her pro partner. They danced a cha cha to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Their performance impressed the judges, and they ended up with a 19/30.

Brinkley-Cook, who stepped in for her mother, Christie Brinkley, was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. They danced to “Uptown Girl,” a Billy Joel song inspired by Brinkley. They earned an 18/30.

Kamara was paired with Jenna Johnson, and danced to Lizzo’s “Juice.” They earned a 17/30 for the performance.

Lewis and Cheryl Burke earned a 15/30 for a salsa to Nelly’s “Hot in Here.”

Wilson danced with Brandon Armstrong. Of course, they had to use a Supremes song, and picked “Baby Love” for their foxtrot. The duo earned a 17/30.

Sasha Farber was paired with Brooke. They earned a surprisingly low 16/30 for their cha-cha to Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.”

Spicer danced a salsa to “Spice Up Your Life” with Lindsay Arnold. They earned a 12/30.

Van Der Beek performed a tango with Emma Slater to Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever It Takes.” They earned 21/30, the highest score on the night.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next week, audiences will get to vote on who moves on.

Photo credit: ABC