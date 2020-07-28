✖

Witney Carson is showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing she and husband Carson McAllister were expecting their first child together. Posing in a cute ruffled bikini on a balcony overlooking the water, the Dancing With the Stars pro thanked her followers for all the well-wishes and revealed she was 15 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"Thank you so much for all the amazing love for this little baby! We are so grateful," she captioned the shot, adding a hashtag with "15 weeks pregnant." The shot quickly attracted the attention of Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, who won her season of DWTS in 2009 alongside Derek Hough. "OH MY GOSH!!!!!!!!!!!" she commented. "Absolutely stunning mama!" Fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess couldn't help but gush as well. "Hi little baby! cutest pregnant mama!" wrote Arnold, also pregnant with her first child. "That’s a baby bump!!!" Burgess chimed in.

Carson announced she was pregnant Friday, sharing a photo with the positive pregnancy test and ultrasound photos. "Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now," she wrote in the caption. Calling the experience of learning she was pregnant "surreal and special," Carson concluded, "We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Carson had been feeling the baby fever long before she and McAllister conceived. Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was feeling "a little bit baby hungry," which surprised both her and her husband. "All of a sudden just, like, this year, I've been so baby hungry. I'm feeling it. Every time I see a baby I'm just like, 'Ugh! You're so cute, I want one!'" the professional dancer admitted at the time. However, dancing and being pregnant at the same time would be a bit of a scheduling challenge, she noted. "Schedule's not looking good for me right now, guys," she jokingly told the outlet at the time. "I can't be pregnant and dance, it's just impossible. So we're going to wait ... a while (winks). We're going to have to babysit our nieces and nephews for a while and that will be some good birth control."