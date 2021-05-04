'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment on the Show

✖

Witney Carson may be a dream on the dance floor, but the Dancing With the Stars pro has definitely had her share of embarrassing moments in the ballroom. Carson, 27, recalled her most cringeworthy moment behind the scenes of the ABC dance competition in a new interview with Us Weekly, revealing that she nearly got seriously injured during the dress rehearsals for Season 19, in which she was paired with Alfonso Ribeiro.

"We had this really big trick in our salsa and basically his hand slipped out of mine and I just fell so hard flat on my back. Everyone had to stop the music, and everybody rushed down to me and I was just laying on my back and I couldn’t breathe. Like it completely knocked the wind right out of me," Carson recalled. "But we had to stop the entire show and it was so embarrassing that that had to happen to me." While she ended up not being hurt, the dancer admitted it was "just embarrassing" to have a "whole ordeal" follow her fall.

Her time with Ribeiro before taking home the Mirrorball Trophy that season was the "all-around best" and included Carson's favorite DWTS performance of all time, which included the two breaking out The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star's signature Carlton dance. "I have never felt that experience and that feeling in my entire life, like that was absolutely insane. Like when we started the Carlton, people just lost their minds," the choreographer shared. "Like they were like screaming and I’ve just never felt that in the audience ever. So that was an experience for me that I’ll just never forget."

Carson took Season 29 off from Dancing With the Stars while pregnant with son Leo, whom she and husband Carson McAllister welcomed in January 2020. The new mom is ready to get back to the ballroom for the next season, friend and fellow pro Lindsay Arnold told Entertainment Tonight last month after welcoming daughter Sage in November with husband Sam Cusick.

"I think she's in the same boat [of preparing to return] as me," Arnold shared. "And it's so good because we both have had a good amount of time. It was nice we had our babies and it's not like the season was the next week or the next month; I don't know if I would have been ready for that at that point."