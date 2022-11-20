'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Retiring After 25 Seasons

Dancing With the Stars will soon be without one of its major players. On Sunday, Cheryl Burke confirmed that Season 31 would be her last as a professional dancer. In a lengthy Instagram post, Burke described what it's meant to her to be a part of the DWTS family for so many years.

Burke began her post by writing that the Season 31 finale will feature her "final dance as a pro dancer" on the show. She wrote, "This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one." Burke noted that DWTS has been her "2nd family" since she was 21. The dancer expressed her gratitude for her DWTS family and the fans that have been by her side throughout her journey in the competition series. Even though she has a special place in her heart for DWTS, Burke shared that she's eager to start the "next phase" of her career.

"I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I'm ready to face the uncertainty (though it's scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don't worry," Burke wrote. She urged fans to tune in to the Season 31 finale on Monday, which will feature her last dance alongside two of her "favorite male pros to dance with," Pasha Pashkov and Louis van Amstel.

"Though there aren't enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves," Burke continued. "You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I've needed it most."

The longtime DWTS pro confirmed her departure about a month after she stated that Season 31 would "likely" be her final season. Following her elimination alongside celebrity partner Sam Champion, Burke said on her Burke in the Game podcast that she would probably leave DWTS. She explained, "A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season. The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is." Burke went on to say that it would be "hard" to leave the show, but that her "body is also telling me to stop.". She won't be the only DWTS mainstay who will leave following the Season 31 finale. Len Goodman, who has been with DWTS since Season 1, announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season.