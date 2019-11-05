‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Speaks out About Filling in for Lindsay Arnold

When Dancing With The Stars began this week, fans had no reason to expect Jenna Johnson to be back so soon after Karamo Brown was eliminated last week. However, she was back in action, filling in for Lindsay Arnold as the pro dance partner for former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. During the show, Spicer revealed Arnold’s mother-in-law died and Johnson dedicated her dance to Arnold in an Instagram post.

Johnson shared a photo of the two friends on the CBS Studios lot in Los Angeles, where Dancing With The Stars is filmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend [Arnold], who trusted me to dance with Sean this week. Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson) on Nov 4, 2019 at 5:04pm PST

Jensen Arnold, Arnold’s sister and a So You Think You Can Dance alum, posted two heart emojis. Whitney Carson, who danced with Kel Mitchell Monday night, added five heart emojis.

“Love you [Arnold] sending you ALL the love,” Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who was eliminated from DWTS earlier this season, wrote.

“I am super saddened as to why you are dancing for Lindsay. Prayers to her family. Thank you for stepping in and blessing viewers again with your amazing talent,” one fan added.

“Lindsay is in our thought and prayers!!” another fan wrote.

Just as Monday’s episode began, Arnold shared a family photo on her Instagram page to reveal that her husband Samuel Cusick’s mother died.

“I want to thank everyone from my [DWTS] family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” Arnold wrote. “I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

After their dance, Spicer said he was happy Johnson was picked to help him out and sent his condolences to Arnold.

“Couldn’t ask for anyone better,” Spicer told host Tom Bergeron. “My heart goes out to Lindsay and her husband Sam and her family. Thank God Jenna was able to step in. I know it means so much that of all people, it was Jenna, a lifelong friend of hers.”

Spicer and Johnson earned a 20/30 for their dance to Styx’s “Come Sail Away.” Spicer still managed to make it on to the next episode, with The Office actress Kate Flannery eliminated.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars debut on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credits: ABC