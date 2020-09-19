✖

Jenna Johnson is back on the dance floor now that Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is underway, and hopefully, there will be no repeat of her most embarrassing moment while dancing with her new celebrity partner, Catfish: The TV Show co-host Nev Schulman. The one-time mirror ball trophy winner said she once peed her pants before performing with ice skater Adam Rippon. The embarrassing moment happened moments before Johnson and Rippon's final dance.

"It was our last dance and I was so excited, but nervous," Johnson told Us Weekly. "And they have a clip where they, like, [zoom in] on me and Adam, [and] they’re, like, ‘Let’s see what their week looked like.’ And it’s just like a little bumper snippet and then they go into our package." Johnson realized she "fully peed my pants" just before the dance, and she told Rippon. "He’s like, ‘It’s OK, let’s go!’ And then we got ready and we just danced our whole dance," she said. "So that was terrible, but no one really knew." Despite the mishap, Johnson and Rippon still pulled off a win in Season 26.

Johnson also had an awkward moment during Season 27, when she was paired with fan-favorite The Bachelorette Season 14 star Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe." On the first night, Amabile "forgot almost all of our routine" for the Quickstep, Johnson told Us Weekly. "It was so embarrassing, and he was embarrassed. I was embarrassed," Johnson said. "I was like screaming at him on the floor to, like, try to help him remember the steps. So that will probably count as another most embarrassing moment." Amabile still made it all the way to week eight, thanks in part to strong support from Bachelor fans.

Season 29 is only Johnson's fifth season on DWTS. Last year, she was paired with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, making it to week nine. Johnson said Brown and Rippon are tied for the best-smelling celebrity contestant she has danced with. "They always smelled like a million dollars," the former So You Think You Can Dance star said. "Sometimes I was like, ‘Oh gosh, do I smell bad?’ They smelled heavenly. They always had it put together."

Johnson and Schulman danced to "The Way You Look Tonight" for their first dance on Sept. 14, earning a 20/30 score from the judges. Fans can see how well they will do when DWTS returns on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There will not be a new episode on Monday due to Monday Night Football.