'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Enjoys Thanksgiving With Kids Amid Split From Wife Elena Samodanova

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko spent Thanksgiving with his children, just a few weeks after announcing his split from wife Elena Samodanova. The couple were married for 14 years and are parents to two daughters, both of whom appeared in Savchenko's Thanksgiving Day Instagram post. There had been speculation about Savchenko's latest celebrity partner Chrishell Stause playing a role in the split, but she has shut those rumors down.

Savchenko's Instagram post included a collection of fun photos with his daughters laying on a couch with their dad. "Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours," Savchenko wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. Thousands of fans liked the post and wished Savchenko a happy Thanksgiving. "Cute photos of you and the girls," one fan wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful daughters!!! Love this photo!!! Just pure gratitude," another chimed in.

Savchenko revealed on Nov. 6 that he and Samodanova are going their separate ways. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," the pro dancer wrote. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them." He also asked fans to respect their privacy.

That request has not stopped fans from speculating about the break-up, with some speculating that Stause had a part in it. The Selling Sunset star has denied the rumor and Savchenko insisted the relationship was platonic. "Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing," Savchenko wrote in a statement to E! News.

This week, Stause also called the rumors "annoying" when she spoke with E!'s Daily Pop. She called the speculation "one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not." The former soap actress said she understood where fans get the idea, since they see the chemistry she had with Savchenko on the dance floor. "I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor," Stause said. "People misinterpret that."