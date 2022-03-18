‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro and Former Champion Injured During Tour

The Dancing With the Stars Live Tour will have to continue without the most recent mirror ball trophy winner. Pro dancer Daniela Karagach, who won Season 30 with NBA star Iman Shumpert, was injured during Wednesday night’s show in Riverside, California. There are only a few dates left in the tour, which wraps up on March 27 in Modesto, California.

On Thursday, Karagach shared a photo of herself carrying crutches and wearing a cast on her right foot, with husband Pasha Pashkov behind her. “Well, this was definitely not the way I thought [the] tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had. This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast,” Karagach wrote. “I love my [DWTS] fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking a—!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Karagach went on to thank her family and fans for their support, noting that the tour would be “nothing without” either of them. “The moments I had on that stage was something I’ll never be able to express,” Karagach wrote. “Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. I’m so grateful. To [Alexis Warr Burton], thank you for saving my butt!! I can’t wait to watch you shine!!! Go crush ’em.”

Karagach was treated by the DWTS tour’s physical therapist and later taken to a local hospital, a DWTS representative told Entertainment Tonight. “She is resting now and receiving excellent care. The entire cast and crew is wishing her a speedy recovery,” the rep added.

The next show on the DWTS tour is Thursday night at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, with Amanda Kloots and Shumpert as the celebrity guests. It is Shumpert’s last night on the tour, as Kloots is the only guest for the last batch of shows. Kloots, who co-hosts CBS’ The Talk, also competed on DWTS Season 30.

The DWTS Live Tour kicked off earlier this year and it has been eventful. After just a few dates on the tour, Artem Chigvintsev had to leave because of a battle with pneumonia. Chigvintsev made a full recovery and returned to the tour. Before Sharna Burgess revealed she was pregnant, she told fans she wouldn’t go on the tour for the full 11 weeks.

“I will however miss it [sic],” Burgess wrote to fans on Instagram. “It’s bittersweet honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”