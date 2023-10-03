'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Falls Ill, Forced to Sit Out Week 2 Dance Tuesday Night

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev won't be joining celebrity partner Charity Lawson in the ballroom this week after testing positive for COVID. The pro dancer took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that he would not be performing during the night's second episode of Season 32 due to his diagnosis, but that the former Bachelorette would still be showing her stuff on the dance floor.

"So sad announce but here it comes," the Mirrorball winner wrote under a video post. "I will not be performing with @charitylawson tonight on @dancingwiththestars due to Covid ( Covid sucks )." He continued, "But on a good news @charitylawson is still dancing tonight with amazing @ezra.sosa they had a tough week Ezra stepped in like a champ and they have been working really hard this last couple of days so please give them all the love and support you can," reminding fans to vote for Lawson by texting "CHARITY" to 21523.

In the accompanying video, Chigvintsev praised fellow dancer Ezra Sosa as an "amazing guy" for stepping up to accompany Lawson, noting that the new duo is "working really, really hard" to make Tuesday's performance perfect. "So please show them all the love and support you can and don't forget to vote," he concluded, adding that he would see everyone soon after his recovery.

Chigvintsev and Lawson started off Season 32 strong, earning a 22 out of 30 for their tango to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In the World)," giving them top marks for the premiere week. Judge Bruno Tonioli praised the routine as a "tango stunner," while Carrie Ann Inaba said incredulously, "What week is it? That was incredible." Derek Hough was in full agreement, calling the performance "beautiful, precise, elegant" and "exquisite."

Lawson took to social media following her ballroom debut to gush over the "dream" of competing on Dancing With the Stars and dedicate herself to improvement moving forward in the season. "I quite literally feel like the 'Only Girl' in the world after my debut performance on the season premiere of DWTS! What a dream," she wrote alongside footage of her dance. "One thing about me that everyone will learn is that I am: determined. I believe that will carry me. I'm SO grateful for ALL the love and support. We keep climbing and growing from here!!!"