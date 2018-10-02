‘Dancing With the Stars’: Nancy McKeon Suffers Crippling Injury Ahead of Week 2

Nancy McKeon’s time on Dancing With the Stars nearly came to an end before week two when the Facts of Life actress suffered a crippling injury to her foot.

In Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition, fans were shocked to learn that McKeon, while practicing for her cha cha set to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy, injured her foot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My foot’s been bothering me for actually a couple weeks,” she admitted during practice. “I thought I could get through, but today it seems like something changed and I’m definitely in pain.”

Looking at an X-ray of her foot, it was revealed that she had suffered a small fracture. However, she could still dance on it, but only if she played it “smart.”

“Foot’s gonna be what it is, but I’m gonna show up and challenge it,” she said before going on stage.

McKeon may have had a fractured foot, but the judges praised her performance overwhelmingly, giving her a score of 21/30 to start off the week.

“Thank you extra-strength Tylenol and this amazing man here,” she said of Chmerkovskiy, “because he’s been very patient.”

“I just want Nancy to have a good time,” the pro replied. “I feel terrible, because I’m in charge, so her broken foot is a product of my negligence to some degree. I just want her to have a good time.”

She was far from the only DWTS competitor this season to have medical issues during their strenuous training sessions. Before she and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated during the first week of the season, comedian Nikki Glaser revealed she had also suffered an injury.

“I was [injured],” she said last week. “I was dancing like a scarecrow trying to figure skate, and now I feel I just dance.”

Paralympian Danelle Umstead and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were also feeling under the weather leading up to Monday’s performance, as she revealed that both she and the pro dancer had to receive fluids from an IV due to dehydration and general sickness.

Stay healthy everyone!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC