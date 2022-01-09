‘Dancing With the Stars’ Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported “that producers didn’t blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host.”

According to The Sun, DWTS producers are looking for an “A-lister” to replace the former America’s Next Top Model star. Reports indicate that “the execs and producers, which include Banks, will meet with ABC to ‘map out 2022.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the days leading up to Season 30’s Sept. 20 premiere, the official social accounts for DWTS shared multiple posts promoting the season and teasing which celebrities will be paired up with roster of professional dancers vying for the Mirrorball Trophy. The posts, however, were bombarded with comments from fans demanding Banks be ousted as host in favor of Bergeron and Andrews’ returns. Some fans even threatened to not watch the new season if Banks remained in the position, with one person writing in response to a Sept. 4 post, “get rid of your host and I’ll consider watching this season.” Many DWTS viewers seem to agree with that sentiment, with another asking, “Can Tyra go away?”

Many fans have complained that with Banks as host, the show has drastically changed. Replying to one post from the show, a viewer wrote, “I just wish you would get a decent host. Tom and Erin were perfect… now it’s the Tyra show. Hard pass.” Another person also requested that Bergeron and Andrews return in their former positions, writing that unlike Banks, the two former hosts “knew it was about the contestants, not the host.” Somebody else said that Banks has “ruined that show.”

The comments are similar to those that arose in the immediate aftermath of Banks’ confirmation as host in Season 29. Banks was named host just days after Bergeron, and later Andrews, revealed that Dancing With the Stars would “be continuing without me.” The announcement immediately sparked backlash and even prompted several petitions calling for DWTS to reverse its decision. As Season 29 continued, fans frequently aired their complaints about Banks online, though many of the show’s pro dancers applauded Banks as having done an “amazing job.”