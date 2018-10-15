‘Dancing With the Stars’ Monday Songs and Dances Revealed

It’s trio week on Dancing With the Stars season 27, and the 10 remaining teams competing for the Mirrorball Trophy are bringing the heat.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC competition series, the teams will take to the ballroom with an added member of the team to compete in either the tango, cha cha, paso doblé, salsa, Argentine tango or Charleston.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of the night, there will be an elimination.

Here’s what all the teams will be performing Monday:

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke will be paired with DWTS alum and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft for a cha cha to “Wavey” by CliQ featuring Alika.

Singer Tinashe and pro partner Brandon Armstrong will be paired with Paralympic medalist and DWTS alum Amy Purdy for a tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from Rock of Ages.

Football player DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold will be joined by DWTS alum and NFL pro Rashad Jennings for a Paso Doblé to “Fire” by Barns Courtney.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton and her partner Sasha Farber will be joined by DWTS alum and fellow Olympian Nastia Liukin for a Charleston to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro Emma Slater will be paired with DWTS alum and NSYNC member Joey Fatone for an Argentine Tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess will be paired with DWTS alum and professional violinist Lindsey Stirling for a cha cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Zombies star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson will be joined by DWTS alum and Glee actor Riker Lynch as they perform a salsa to “Adrenalina” by Wisin featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe will be paired with her Harry Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne as they perform a salsa to “Black Magic” by Little Mix.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson will be joined by Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball for a salsa to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will be paired with dancer and model Maddie Ziegler as they perform a tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC