‘Dancing With the Stars’: Monday Night’s Songs and Dances Revealed

ABC unveiled the dances and songs for this week’s special episode of Dancing With the Stars. The remaining celebrities will dance to a song that holds an important place in their lives.

This week will also end with an elimination. Last week, Paralympian Danelle Umstead was eliminated after the two-night Las Vegas-themed episode. Comedian Nikki Glasser was the first contestant eliminated.

In “Most Memorable Night,” the dancers picked dances themed to the most important moments in their lives. DeMarcus Ware will celebrate his Super Bowl 50 victory, while Evanna Lynch will celebrate being cast in the Harry Potter series. Mary Lou Retton will remind viewers of her iconic performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Milo Manheim will celebrate his breakthrough year.

U.K. artist Calum Scott and singer Leona Lewis will perform his hit single “You Are The Reason” while Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson take the stage.

Here’s a look at the dances, listed in alphabetical order.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Contemporary – “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Contemporary – “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Viennese Waltz – “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz – “You are the Reason” featuring a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Waltz – “Smile” by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Samba – “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Viennese Waltz – “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Jive – “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Rumba – “2 On” by Tinashe

This week’s elimination will be decided using a mixture of the judge’s scores from Monday night and the audience polling results from after Tuesday’s show. Fan voting for Monday’s episode starts at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Although there is only one DWTS episode this week, there was still two episodes of dancing stars on ABC this week. On Sunday night, Dancing With The Stars: Juniors kicked off. The first two contestants knocked off on the show were MasterChef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith and Sarah Palin’s grandson Tripp.

The new episode of DWTS airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Photo Credit: ABC