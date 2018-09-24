‘Dancing With the Stars’: Monday Night’s Dances Revealed

Dancing With the Stars premieres its 27th season on Monday night, with the show’s latest batch of stars and their pro partners doing their best to take home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy at the end of the season.

Monday’s season premiere will be two hours, with each star performing for the very first time in front of the live studio audience and home viewers.

Like always, the dances will be a collection of ballroom standards, including the jive, cha cha, foxtrot and quickstep. While it’s never certain that the judges will hand out a 10 on night one, the cast did tell Us Weekly that they think R&B singer Tinashe will be the first star to earn a perfect score.

“She’s not messing around,” Nikki Glaser said of Tinashe. “That girl came to win and she probably will.”

Along with Tinashe and Glaser, the rest of the contestants will also hit the dance floor performing a varied assortment of songs, from the Little Richard’s classic “Good Golly Miss Molly” to Jennifer Lopez’s recent “Dinero.”

Monday night’s dances are as follows:

-Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Jive – “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard

-Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Jive – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

-Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Foxtrot – “Rise Up” by Andra Day

-DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida

-Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ

-Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Quickstep – “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul

-John Schneider and Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings

-Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Salsa – “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

-Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Treasure” by Bruno Mars

-Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron

-Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas

-Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz

-Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Jive – “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor

On Tuesday, the contestants will return to the ballroom to perform once again, with the final scores they earn with their second performance likely crucial in deciding who will be the first pair to be sent home. Those judges’ scores will be combined with the judges scores the contestants received on Monday along with Monday’s viewer votes and Tuesday’s viewer votes to determine the eliminated duo.

Dancing With the Stars premires Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DancingABC