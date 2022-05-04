'Dancing With the Stars': Michelle Young Weighs in on Competing

✖

Could Dancing With the Stars get another competitor from Bachelor Nation next season? Michelle Young, who most recently starred as the lead on The Bachelorette, addressed whether she would compete on the program while appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, per Bachelor Nation. During the discussion, Young said that she wouldn't rule out showing off her dance skills on the show.

Bachelor Happy Hour host Becca Kufrin, a fellow former Bachelorette lead, told Young that she noticed her dance skills on TikTok. She then asked whether she has thought about taking those skills to DWTS. According to Young, she wouldn't say no to the opportunity, as she said, "Yeah, I feel like I would! I don't know, I've spoken to a few former leads who have done it and I've heard it's a lot of work and very strenuous. It can be a lot of pressure."

Even though she's interested in joining the show, she did acknowledge that competing on DWTS would be a far cry from dancing on TikTok. "But I feel like sometimes I thrive in those situations because it reminds me of my college athlete days," she continued. "Yeah, I would do it! I think it would be so much fun, but there's a huge difference between TikTok dancing and Dancing with the Stars. So yeah, I would!"

Young wouldn't be the first member of Bachelor Nation to head over to DWTS. Most recently, Matt James competed in Season 30. In prior seasons, the show has also featured Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown, both of whom won their respective seasons. If Young does compete on DWTS, fans would have to tune in to Disney+ to watch her on the dance floor. It was recently announced that after 30 seasons on ABC, DWTS would be moving over to the streaming service.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach." Dancing With the Stars' move to Disney+ will begin with the upcoming 31st season.