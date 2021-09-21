‘DWTS’ 2021: Matt James’ Glaring Fashion Choice Has ‘Bachelor’ Fans Judging Him Hard

Bachelor alum Matt James may have wowed the judges with his and Lindsay Arnold’s Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James during the Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premiere, but it was his odd fashion choice that garnered all the attention on social media. In a pre-taped package before he took the stage in a stunning blue suit and zebra print top, James sent social media ablaze when he opted to wear a pair of Crocs to dance practice, a fashion choice that proved to be more than just a little controversial among viewers.

Ahead of the Season 30 premiere, James briefly opened up about his affection for the footwear in an interview with E! News, telling the outlet that while he “used to be such a sneaker head,” he is not “such a comfort guy” and fans “can often find me in a comfortable pair of Crocs.” James went on to boast about the footwear, stating that “you can do everything in Crocs. There’s a race back home in Raleigh, where you have to wear crocs to run the race and people run sub-five-minute miles in these Crocs. You can literally do anything in a pair of Crocs.”

While you may be able to do everything Crocs, according to James, the Bachelor alum opted not to hit the ballroom Monday evening for his debut performance in the footwear. For his big DWTS debut, James and Arnold performed a Cha Cha to Rick James’ “Give It To Me Baby,” earning them a score of 24 out of 40 points. His impressive score, however, did little to stop viewers from poking a little fun at his Crocs. Keep scrolling to see what DWTS viewers had to say about James’ unique fashion choice.

“Oh no,” one person tweeted their initial reaction. “I was rooting for [Matt James] until I saw the crocs.”

“The crocs have got to go,” declared another viewer. “Sorry [Matt James]…haha.”

“Stop. Matt James wore crocs to dance practice,” added somebody else. “I can’t with this man.”

“Matt with the crocs,” pointed out another person, who didn’t seem too fazed by the fashion choice. “I love one man.”

“Can we please talk about how Matt James showed up to his first [DWTS] rehearsal in crocs?” asked one person. That viewer went on to indicate they supported James’ choice of footwear by including a heart eyes emoji.

“Matt with the Crocs PLEASE. I love the blue on them together,” tweeted somebody else.

“We can already see so much swag [Matt James] with those Crocs,” applauded somebody else who was clearly a fan of the Crocs.