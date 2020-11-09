'Dancing With the Stars': Lindsay Arnold Shows Her Postpartum Body 1 Week After Welcoming Daughter Sage

✖

Just a week after welcoming her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is flaunting her postpartum body. On Sunday, the newly-minted mom of one took to her Instagram Story with several mirror selfies showing off her figure just a week after giving birth to daughter Sage Jill Cusick, gushing over some new pieces added to her wardrobe.

In the first clip, Arnold could be seen posing in front of a mirror in a sports bra and black pants, her midsection bare. She said that she was wearing her "favorite postpartum clothes from [Kindred Bravely]," the new mom admitting that she "seriously underestimated how important a good nursing bra is." In a second image, which can be viewed on Us Weekly by clicking here, the 26-year-old again posed in the same outfit, continuing to fawn over the ensemble when writing, "I also wanted to show you the leggings I got, seriously so freaking comfortable. [They're] so nice because [they] give, like, a little bit of suction support, which is really good for my C-section. I am loving these."

The back-to-back posts, which marked her latest update on her life as a new mom, came just days after she gave birth to Sage, whom she welcomed via C-section on Monday, Nov. 2. In a post announcing her daughter's name, the So You Think You Can Dance alum opened up about the experience of welcoming her daughter into the world, revealing that she "woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed." Arnold said that her "contractions started immediately after," and she and her husband "grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital." Arnold, who had revealed in mid-September that her baby was breech, said that little Sage was still breech at the time of her contractions, and due to the fact that she was "progressing very fast," they "prepped right away for C-section delivery."

"I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound," Arnold wrote. "We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents. She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick."

After having been high school sweethearts, Cusick dropped to one knee and popped the question in December 2014 during a trip to Africa. The couple tied the knot in the DWTS' hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, in June 2015, with Arnold's bridal party included many of her DWTS co-stars. Arnold and Cusick announced in May of this year that they were expecting their first child together.