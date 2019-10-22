‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lindsay Arnold Rallies Support of for Sean Spicer After Earning Week 6’s Lowest Score

Moments after former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold earned the lowest score in Dancing With The Stars‘ Week 6 episode, Arnold took to Instagram to ask fans to vote for them. The post worked, and Spicer staved off elimination once again. Unfortunately, the dancer who is going home is Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who had one of the best results of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Oct 21, 2019 at 6:39pm PDT

“Super proud of you [Spicer] every week you step up to the challenge and work SO HARD!!! Pretty please vote if you loved our dance tonight! We love your support always,” Arnold wrote.

“Thank you for everything you have done to get me to this point,” Spicer replied in the comments.

Arnold and Spicer danced to a Vienese Waltz to Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” earning a 21/30 from the judges. He dedicated the dance to his wife, Rebecca Claire Miller, to whom he has been married since 2004. They got 7s from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Ahead of the new episode, Spicer shared a photo of him and Miller on the dance floor, asking fans to vote for him.

At the end of the two-hour episode, fans were shocked to Brinkley-Cook and singer Ally Brooke as the bottom two vote-getters. This forced Inaba and Tonioli into a very difficult position, as they had to pick one of two high-scorers to go home. Brinkley-Cook for a 27/30 for dancing to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” with Val Chmerkovsiy, while Brooke and Sasha Farber earned a 25/30 for dancing to “Take On Me.” Both scores were much better than Spicer’s, but Brinkley-Cook had to go home.

While Spicer’s supporters were happy for him, most DWTS fans were shocked to see him still participating.

“Watching Sailor weep because she unfairly got sent home before Sean Spicer was heart wrenching. Can Conservatives stop protest voting for him, now? Vote based on the dancing, or leave my show alone,” one person tweeted.

“How is sean spicer….the worst dancer of the season is still in the competition while ALLY & SAILOR got on the bottom 2???? IM SO UPSET (i’m glad ally was saved but boor baby Sailor,” another wrote.

“Fan voting should be limited to the first 3 weeks. Sean Spicer cannot dance and this elimination is garbage,” one fan suggested.

“Spicer CANNOT become the next Bobby Bones. Just NO,” another added.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

