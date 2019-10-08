‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Weigh in After Leah Remini Returns to Guest Judge

A familiar face returned to the Dancing with the Stars scene on Monday’s episode. Leah Remini, who appeared on Season 17 where she and partner Tony Dovolani finished in fifth place, came back to appear as a guest judge on the latest episode.

The news of her return was first revealed by Entertainment Tonight.

Remini, who starred on King of Queens and Saved by the Bell, will join the series’ regular judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodwin and Bruno Tonioli.

From the get-go, the majority of fans seemed to approve of her return and even felt she was providing valuable critiques.

The first contestant she judged was Sean Spicer. She provided an honest assessment, saying “you’re not a dancer” but explaining how she appreciated how hard he worked and the fun he displayed on the stage.

One user remarked, “I’ve said this before, Leah Remini should be a permanant judge on #DWTS.”

I am so happy to see @LeahRemini as a guest judge on @DancingABC #DWTS — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) October 8, 2019

@LeahRemini OMG you’ve been on DWTS for 10 minutes, and I’m already laughing! 😂 — waxermom (@spears_susan) October 8, 2019

Loving Leah Remini as a judge! #DWTS — mkedro (@MKedro7) October 8, 2019

@LeahRemini added a whole new dimension of awesomeness to the judges table tonight. #dwts — Tim Halbig (@thalbig) October 8, 2019

Before Remini made her appearance, professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who will no longer be competing in this season’s competition after her partner, Ray Lewis, withdrew due to an injury, gave some insight into what she expects to see from the new guest judge.

“She’s not going to try and be this technical judge, because that’s not what she is. So she’s going to be more for like the people’s voice!” Burke wrote for US Weekly. “She loves the show. She’s very opinionated. We always talk after the show and I love to hear her thoughts. Some will be able to be used on television!”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.