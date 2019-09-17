Reality

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lamar Odom Earns One of Lowest Scores in Show History During Premiere

Lamar Odom’s ballroom debut didn’t go as he had hoped. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward […]

By

Lamar Odom’s ballroom debut didn’t go as he had hoped. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward never looked comfortable while performing, perhaps due to the foot difference between he and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd. The two performed a foxtrot to Michael Buble’s, ‘Feeling Good.’

The scores handed out were quite harsh; in fact, they’re among the lowest ever seen on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It didn’t look so bad with Carrie Ann Inaba throwing up a ‘5’ but it went downhill from there as both Len Goodman and Bruno Toniolo handed him a ‘3’. The combination netted the pair a score of 11.

Inaba tried to lift Odom up by saying she can see room for growth in him as becomes more comfortable on the floor. Goodman and Toniolo felt he was too stiff and didn’t present much energy into his performance.

Prior to coming onto the show, Odom spoke of his selection onto the cast as an opportunity to redeem himself. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has had quite a battle in his outside life, including splitting with ex Khloe Kardashian and dealing with addiction.

“Hopefully just giving me strength in everything I do,” Odom told PEOPLE. “Every day I’m just trying to get better and better and better, be a better person. Hopefully just bring out the best in me.”

“Of course just to be alive and of course to be out on the stage and dance in front of America, it’s a blessing,” he added.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts