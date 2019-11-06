Eliminated ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Karamo Brown Reacts to Sean Spicer Still Being On: ‘He Can’t Dance’

Dancing With the Stars alum Karamo Brown is speaking out about Sean Spicer‘s continued appearance on the show. Appearing on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Queer Eye star, who had been the fourth to be eliminated from the ABC dancing competition’s 28th season, addressed the former White House press secretary surviving another week, something that came as a shock not only to many viewers, but also to some of the judges.

“He can’t dance, that’s literally what it is,” Brown said, Entertainment Tonight reports. “But it’s also fan vote. And Middle America watches the show and they vote for him. And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting ‘vote for the man.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the Dancing With the Stars cast lineup was announced in August ahead of the season premiere, Brown had caught heat when he voiced his support for Spicer’s controversial casting, calling the former White House press secretary “a good guy.” The backlash to his comments eventually led the Queer Eye star to deactivate his Twitter account.

“I deactivated because they were giving my sons death threats” he explained. “Because I was nice to Sean Spicer. But there was no friendship. I was just saying that, if we’re going to be on the same show, I’m going to have a respectful conversation with someone who’s different from me.”

“People were like, ‘How dare you? Oh my gosh!’” he continued. “And I was like, hey, if you’ve never seen me on television, I’m always gonna be the person to build a bridge.”

Spicer’s continued appearance on the competition has been something of a sore spot for many. Before anyone even took to the stage in the season premiere, controversy had surrounded Spicer, with some fans calling for ABC to reconsider the casting decision. Host Tom Bergeron even spoke out about Spicer’s casting, writing on Instagram that the series should be “free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Spicer, however, did not let the controversy dissuade him, stating his hopes that his time on the show would serve to “bring the country together as opposed to bring it apart.”

Despite the controversy, the votes for Spicer haven’t stopped rolling in. While Spicer has earned some of the lowest scores every week, landing him at the bottom of the leadership board in way of points, he has not yet been placed in bottom two, meaning he has not yet been eligible for elimination by the panel of judges.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.