‘Dancing With the Stars’: Karamo Brown Deletes Twitter After Sean Spicer Comments

Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown appears to have deleted his Twitter following backlash over his comments made about fellow Dancing With the Stars competitor Sean Spicer. Following anger over the ABC dance competition casting the former White House press secretary under Donald Trump, Brown called the politician a “good guy” in an interview with Access, doubling down on Twitter with his desire to “sit down [with] him and engage in a respectful conversations.”

Brown’s followers allege that the Netflix star then blocked them when they attempted to engage with him over his lukewarm response when it comes to Spicer, all of which appears to have culminated in Brown deleting his Twitter account altogether.

While it’s unclear if the exit from social media is permanent, Twitter was still buzzing over the issue even after he decided to take time away.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

