‘Dancing With the Stars’: Karamo Brown Deletes Twitter After Sean Spicer Comments

Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown appears to have deleted his Twitter following backlash over his comments made about fellow Dancing With the Stars competitor Sean Spicer. Following anger over the ABC dance competition casting the former White House press secretary under Donald Trump, Brown called the politician a “good guy” in an interview with Access, doubling down on Twitter with his desire to “sit down [with] him and engage in a respectful conversations.”

Brown’s followers allege that the Netflix star then blocked them when they attempted to engage with him over his lukewarm response when it comes to Spicer, all of which appears to have culminated in Brown deleting his Twitter account altogether.

While it’s unclear if the exit from social media is permanent, Twitter was still buzzing over the issue even after he decided to take time away.

Activism isn’t a contest @Karamo. I’m sure you think reciting inspirational platitudes generated by some daily motivational quotes app to people on Netflix is huge for our community, but what would be more impactful is standing up against people who are agents of white supremacy. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 22, 2019

How Karamo talks about a fascist mouthpiece vs how he talks to a gay lightly dragging him. Love those respectful conversations! pic.twitter.com/wWKJDULQWV — Richard Butler (@rmdbutler) August 22, 2019

I was pretty bummed when @Karamo Brown advocated for Sean Spicer, but I’m fucking livid that he’s blocking LGBT+ people who disagree with him… — John Zuiker (@Johnzuiker) August 22, 2019

Cool! Glad to see that you’re so open to discussing different points of view with people who enable fascist practices on a national scale but not the people within the community you claim to represent! Disappointed, but not surprised. pic.twitter.com/VdQ9977HYS — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgphoto) August 23, 2019

Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images